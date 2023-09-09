The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) match up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Coastal Carolina ranks 91st in the FBS with 345 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 99th in total defense (417 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, Jacksonville State ranks 57th in the FBS (319.5 total yards per game) and 34th defensively (284 total yards allowed per game).

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Coastal Carolina 319.5 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345 (95th) 284 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417 (87th) 222.5 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 56 (119th) 97 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289 (40th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 7 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has 127 passing yards, or 63.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.5% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 23 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Malik Jackson, has carried the ball 25 times for 176 yards (88 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ron Wiggins has four receptions for 38 yards (19 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 24 times for 121 yards and two scores.

Jamarye Joiner has caught three passes and compiled 35 receiving yards (17.5 per game).

Sterling Galban's four targets have resulted in three grabs for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 271 yards (271 ypg) on 27-of-42 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Reese White has racked up 21 yards on eight carries.

Jared Brown has run for 15 yards (15 per game) on two carries, while also checking in with 31 yards in the passing game (on six catches).

Sam Pinckney's leads his squad with 139 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Kyre Duplessis has been the target of one pass and compiled one catch for 25 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest.

