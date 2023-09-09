Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) will look to upset the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 58 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-13.5)
|58
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Coastal Carolina (-13.5)
|58.5
|-535
|+400
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-13.5)
|58.5
|-580
|+420
|Tipico
|Coastal Carolina (-13)
|-
|-525
|+390
Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won one game against the spread this year.
- Coastal Carolina has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
