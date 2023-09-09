The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) will look to upset the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 58 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Conway, South Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline
BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-13.5) 58 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Coastal Carolina (-13.5) 58.5 -535 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-13.5) 58.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Coastal Carolina (-13) - -525 +390 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville State has won one game against the spread this year.
  • Coastal Carolina has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

