Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3000 as of September 9, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . On defense, it ranked 24th, allowing 353.3 yards per contest.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.
- Jacksonville won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- In addition, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Foyesade Oluokun posted 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.
Jaguars Player Futures
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
