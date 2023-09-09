Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the Tarleton State Texans and North Alabama Lions square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Texans. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Alabama vs. Tarleton State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-20.1) 66.0 Tarleton State 43, North Alabama 23

Lions vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tarleton State 52.0 34.0 -- -- 52.0 34.0 North Alabama 24.0 22.0 41.0 27.0 -- --

