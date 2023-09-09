Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Ducks. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (+6.5) Under (68.5) Oregon 34, Texas Tech 29

Week 2 Predictions

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Raiders have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.

In Red Raiders one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Texas Tech games this season have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 18 less than the point total in this matchup.

Ducks vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 81 7 81 7 -- -- Texas Tech 33 35 -- -- 33 35

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.