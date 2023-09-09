The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) take the field against the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) in college football action at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (FL) 27, Texas A&M 24

Miami (FL) 27, Texas A&M 24 Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Miami (FL) has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Hurricanes have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 61.5% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (FL) (+3)



Miami (FL) (+3) Texas A&M has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.

Thus far in 2023, Miami (FL) is undefeated against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) The total for the game of 50.5 is 39.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas A&M (52 points per game) and Miami (FL) (38 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 44 44 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

