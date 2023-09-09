Troy vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Troy Trojans (1-0) will look to upset the No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Troy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Troy vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Troy vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Troy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-16.5)
|50.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-16.5)
|50
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-15.5)
|50.5
|-880
|+580
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|Kansas State (-16.5)
|-
|-769
|+525
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Kansas State (-16)
|-
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Troy 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+310
|Bet $100 to win $310
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.