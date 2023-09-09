Based on our computer model, the UAB Blazers will defeat the Georgia Southern Eagles when the two teams play at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Georgia Southern vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UAB vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (+7) Under (62.5) UAB 31, Georgia Southern 28

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 AAC Predictions

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The Blazers have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blazers have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

The Blazers' one games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

The average point total for the UAB this year is 16.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blazers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 34.0 0.0 34.0 0.0 -- -- UAB 35.0 6.0 35.0 6.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.