In the Week 1 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Christian Kirk find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Kirk was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Jaguars last season, as the sixth-year man was targeted 133 times and collected 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) with eight TDs.

Kirk caught a touchdown pass in six of 17 games last season, and he scored multiple receiving TDs on two occasions.

Christian Kirk Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 12 6 117 0 Week 2 Colts 6 6 78 2 Week 3 @Chargers 9 6 72 1 Week 4 @Eagles 9 2 60 0 Week 5 Texans 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Colts 5 4 24 1 Week 7 Giants 10 7 96 0 Week 8 Broncos 7 3 40 0 Week 9 Raiders 9 8 76 1 Week 10 @Chiefs 12 9 105 2 Week 12 Ravens 9 4 46 0 Week 13 @Lions 8 6 104 0 Week 14 @Titans 7 5 45 0 Week 15 Cowboys 10 6 92 0 Week 16 @Jets 6 3 22 0 Week 17 @Texans 3 2 21 0 Week 18 Titans 8 6 99 1 Wild Card Chargers 14 8 78 1 Divisional @Chiefs 14 7 52 1

