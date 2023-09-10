Dream vs. Wings Injury Report, Betting Odds - September 10
The Atlanta Dream (19-20) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Dallas Wings (21-18) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
The Dream came out on top in their most recent matchup 80-75 against the Mystics on Friday.
Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nia Coffey
|Out
|Hand
|6.9
|4.8
|1.5
|Asia Durr
|Out
|Knee
|4.8
|1.1
|0.7
Dallas Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
|Diamond DeShields
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
Dream vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream Player Leaders
- Cheyenne Parker is tops on the Dream at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 15.1 points.
- Allisha Gray is posting 17.2 points, 3.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Monique Billings posts 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the field.
- Danielle Robinson puts up 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Dream vs. Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Dream
|-1.5
|171.5
