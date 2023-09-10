Thinking about betting on which player will be the first to score a touchdown in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET? Travis Etienne, at +600, is among the favorites to score the game's first TD. Continue reading for additional odds and insights.

Jaguars vs. Colts First TD Odds

Jaguars Players First TD Odds Travis Etienne +600 Christian Kirk +800 Calvin Ridley +1000 Colts Players First TD Odds Deon Jackson +700 Anthony Richardson +800 Zack Moss +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Jaguars to Score First TD Colts to Score First TD -160 +120

The Jaguars played 17 games last season, scoring the first TD in eight of them.

In those eight games in which Jacksonville scored the first TD last season, five TDs came through the air, and three score came in the running game.

In terms of TDs per game, the Jaguars averaged 2.6 touchdowns per contest last year (10th-most in league).

The Colts scored the first TD of the game four times last season out of 17 games played.

In those four games where the Colts scored the first touchdown last season, one TD came via the pass, and two score came in the running game.

In terms of total touchdowns, the Colts got into the end zone 28 times last season (1.6 per game), which was the lowest total in the league.

Jaguars vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

