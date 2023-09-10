As of September 10 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, rank them 12th in the NFL.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of eight Jaguars games last season went over the point total.

Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in ), and it ranked 24th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars collected five wins at home last year and four on the road.

Jacksonville won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

In addition, Lawrence ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun registered 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +700 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

