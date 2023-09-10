AFC South foes clash when the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) visit the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jacksonville is favored by 5 points. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 45 points.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars as they ready for this matchup against the Colts. As the Colts prepare for this matchup against the Jaguars, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Jaguars vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Insights

Jacksonville beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Jaguars were winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 5-point favorites last year.

Out of 17 Jacksonville games last year, eight went over the total.

Against the spread, Indianapolis was 6-11-0 last year.

The Colts covered the spread once when an underdog by 5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

There were seven Indianapolis games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Evan Engram - - - - 40.5 (-115) - Travis Etienne - - 56.5 (-115) - 14.5 (-115) - Christian Kirk - - - - 50.5 (-118) - Trevor Lawrence 257.5 (-115) - 11.5 (-115) - - - Calvin Ridley - - - - 58.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

