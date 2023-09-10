When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts square off in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will JaMycal Hasty hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will JaMycal Hasty score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)

On the ground, Hasty totaled 194 yards rushing on 46 attempts (13.9 yards per game) with two TDs last year.

He found the end zone on the ground in two games last year, but did not score multiple rushing TDs either time.

He had a receiving touchdown in one of 14 games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

JaMycal Hasty Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0 0 0 2 22 0 Week 5 Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 57 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Giants 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 4 13 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Raiders 3 6 0 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1 4 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Ravens 12 28 0 5 67 1 Week 14 @Titans 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 13 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Jets 3 10 0 1 11 0 Week 17 @Texans 10 33 1 6 23 0 Week 18 Titans 3 5 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4 36 0 1 7 0

