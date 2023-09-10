The New Orleans Saints (0-0) take on the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Saints Insights (2022)

The Saints scored just 1.7 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Titans surrendered (21.1) last year.

The Saints averaged just 17.8 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Titans gave up per matchup (351.6) last year.

New Orleans rushed for 116.6 yards per game last season, 39.7 more than the 76.9 Tennessee allowed per contest.

Last year the Saints turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Titans' takeaways (20).

Saints Home Performance (2022)

The Saints' average points scored (21.3) and conceded (20.6) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 19.4 and 20.3, respectively.

The Saints' average yards gained at home (340.9) was higher than their overall average (333.8). But their average yards allowed at home (301) was lower than overall (314.8).

At home, New Orleans racked up 205 passing yards per game and gave up 172.7. That's less than it gained (217.2) and allowed (184.4) overall.

At home, the Saints racked up 135.9 rushing yards per game and gave up 128.3. That's more than they gained overall (116.6), and less than they allowed (130.5).

The Saints converted 42% of third downs at home (1.8% higher than their overall average), and conceded 43.1% at home (1.5% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee - CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.