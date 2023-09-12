The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 278 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (841 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Fried is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Fried is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

In five of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies W 10-8 Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider - 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Michael Lorenzen

