Marcell Ozuna vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .268 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 70.1% of his 127 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 30 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.6%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (47 of 127), with more than one RBI 22 times (17.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.287
|AVG
|.248
|.358
|OBP
|.321
|.582
|SLG
|.478
|32
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|57/27
|K/BB
|60/24
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (11-6) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 192 strikeouts through 170 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.041), and 10th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.