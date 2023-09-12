Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Talladega County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Talladega County, Alabama this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
TBD at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 12
- Location: Alpine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Childersburg High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Weaver, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
BB Comer High School at Ranburne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ranburne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winterboro High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Munford, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
