Root for your favorite local high school football team in Talladega County, Alabama this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

TBD at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 12

5:30 PM CT on September 12 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Childersburg High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

BB Comer High School at Ranburne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Ranburne, AL

Ranburne, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winterboro High School at Talladega County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Munford High School