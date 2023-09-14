Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Blount County, Alabama this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Blount County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Susan Moore High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Woodville High School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneonta High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hayden, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
