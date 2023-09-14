Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Butler County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Butler County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kinston High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Greenville High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Pleasant Home School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
