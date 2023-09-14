Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Montgomery County, Alabama this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wetumpka High School at Park Crossing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lanier High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greensboro High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meadowview Christian School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
