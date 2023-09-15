Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Autauga County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Autauga County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Prattville High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Calhoun High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billingsley School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.