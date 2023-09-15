Friday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (96-50) against the Miami Marlins (75-72) at LoanDepot park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 15.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Johnny Cueto (1-4) for the Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have won two of their last three games against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 132 times this season and won 88, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta is 47-17 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 852 runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule