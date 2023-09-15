Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Chilton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Chilton County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chilton County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Shelby County High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notasulga High School at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billingsley School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
