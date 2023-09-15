Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Covington County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Opp High School at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Red Level High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Red Level, AL

Red Level, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Choctaw High School at Florala High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Florala, AL

Florala, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke County High School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Andalusia High School at Bullock County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Union Springs, AL

Union Springs, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

McKenzie High School at Pleasant Home School