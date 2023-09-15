Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Dale County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Dale County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Dale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Montgomery Academy at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles Henderson High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Wicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Newton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
