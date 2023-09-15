The Dallas Wings will host the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) Over/Under: 169.5

Dream vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 88 Dream 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Wings

Pick ATS: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (169.5)

Dream vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has entered the game as the underdog 22 times this season and won eight, or 36.4%, of those games.

The Dream have entered eight games this season as the underdog by +240 or more and are 2-6 in those contests.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 19-18-0.

As 6.5-point underdogs or greater, the Dream are 4-5 against the spread.

Out of Atlanta's 39 games so far this year, 16 have hit the over.

Dream games this season have had an average of 166.5 points, three fewer points than this game's total.

Dream Performance Insights

On offense the Dream are the fifth-ranked team in the league (82.5 points per game). On defense they are seventh (84 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.1 per game). However it is third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.6 per game).

In 2023, the Dream are ninth in the league in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (13).

In 2023 the Dream are worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and rank seventh in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Defensively, the Dream are third-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.2. They are third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.

Atlanta attempts 72.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 27.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 78.1% of Atlanta's buckets are 2-pointers, and 21.9% are 3-pointers.

