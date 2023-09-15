Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Escambia County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Escambia County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Flomaton High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe Academy at W.S. Neal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: East Brewton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
