There is high school football action in Fayette County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Fayette County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Pickens County High School at Berry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Berry, AL

Berry, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbon Hill High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lamar High School at Hubbertville School