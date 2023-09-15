Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Franklin County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Hatton High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Point High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.