Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Houston County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Prattville High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Headland, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Red Level, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Pike County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Brundidge, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Wicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Newton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
