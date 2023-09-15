Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Lauderdale County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Reading High School at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkmont High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Clements High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at West Morgan High School