If you reside in Lawrence County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Hatton High School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardmore High School at Lawrence County High School