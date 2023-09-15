We have 2023 high school football action in Lee County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Opelika High School at Central-Phenix City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Smiths Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee-Scott Academy at Glenwood School