Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Satsuma High School at Orange Beach High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Orange Beach, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Spanish Fort High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Spanish Fort, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School

  • Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Fairhope, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Foley High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Foley, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flomaton High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Citronelle High School at Alma Bryant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Irvington, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Baldwin County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Bay Minette, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Robertsdale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Luke's Episcopal School at Washington County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Washington, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

