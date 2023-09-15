Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Mobile County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Mobile County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Satsuma High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Foley, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flomaton High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citronelle High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Luke's Episcopal School at Washington County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Washington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.