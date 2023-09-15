We have 2023 high school football action in Pike County, Alabama this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Pike County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Port St. Joe HS at Pike Liberal Arts School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on September 15

5:55 PM CT on September 15 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles Henderson High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at Pike County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Brundidge, AL

Brundidge, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Goshen High School at Reeltown High School