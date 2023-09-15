Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Shelby County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Cornerstone Christian School at Springwood School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lanett, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Calera, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Valley Academy at Pickens Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Carrollton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montevallo High School at Dallas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Plantersville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
