Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Tuscaloosa County High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 15

6:15 PM CT on September 15 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion County High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bibb County High School at American Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa