SWAC opponents match up when the Southern Jaguars (0-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern ranks 99th in scoring offense (12 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game) this season. Alabama A&M ranks 63rd in the FCS with 326.5 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 23rd-best by surrendering just 230.5 total yards per game.

Alabama A&M vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. Southern Key Statistics

Alabama A&M Southern 326.5 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.5 (120th) 230.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 133 (5th) 187 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 34.5 (120th) 139.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 83 (115th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Xaiver Lankford has thrown for 236 yards (118 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 40 yards .

The team's top rusher, Ryan Morrow, has carried the ball 23 times for 217 yards (108.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Nwokenkwo has run for 69 yards across nine attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Terrell Gardner has racked up 86 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Cameron Young has collected 82 receiving yards (41 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Keenan Hambrick's eight targets have resulted in three grabs for 38 yards.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 166 yards, completing 50% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 22 yards (11 ypg) on eight carries.

Gary Quarles has 30 rushing yards on eight carries.

Jailon Howard's 42 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted three times and has collected three receptions.

George Qualls Jr. has hauled in three receptions totaling 33 yards so far this campaign.

Colbey Washington has a total of 24 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

