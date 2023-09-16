The Colorado State Rams (0-1) visit the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Colorado has the 94th-ranked defense this year (28 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with 40.5 points per game. Colorado State's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 50 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 97th with 24 points per contest.

Here we will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Colorado vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Colorado Colorado State 509.5 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (131st) 441 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 556 (25th) 56.5 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 37 (131st) 453 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (16th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 903 yards (451.5 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 77.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Edwards, has carried the ball 15 times for 79 yards (39.5 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught eight passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has carried the ball 15 times for 47 yards (23.5 per game).

Xavier Weaver's leads his squad with 288 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Travis Hunter has hauled in 14 passes while averaging 96 yards per game.

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s 19 receptions have turned into 181 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has racked up 210 yards (210 yards per game) while completing 65% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Avery Morrow has rushed 11 times for 29 yards.

Kobe Johnson has piled up 16 yards (on seven carries).

Justus Ross-Simmons' 123 receiving yards (123 yards per game) are best on his team. He has five catches on seven targets with one touchdown.

Tory Horton has nine receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 81 yards (81 yards per game) this year.

Dallin Holker's five grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 47 yards (47 ypg) and one touchdown.

