The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) and the North Alabama Lions (1-2) meet at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

It's been a tough stretch for Tennessee Tech, which ranks 19th-worst in scoring offense (10.0 points per game) and 14th-worst in scoring defense (50.5 points per game allowed) in 2023. North Alabama's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 20th-best in the FCS with 443.3 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 416.7 total yards per game, which ranks 81st.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

North Alabama Tennessee Tech 443.3 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (90th) 416.7 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.5 (99th) 208.3 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.5 (94th) 235.0 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.0 (56th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has compiled 678 yards (226.0 yards per game) while completing 57.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 90 yards with one touchdown.

Jalyn Daniels has rushed 16 times for 223 yards, with three touchdowns.

Demarcus Lacey has run for 208 yards across 41 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with seven catches for 55 yards.

Takairee Kenebrew has hauled in 228 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

David Florence has put up a 137-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 21 targets.

Dakota Warfield's nine receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 70 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has recorded 368 yards (184.0 ypg) on 42-of-67 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jayvian Allen has racked up 86 yards on 20 carries.

Justin Pegues has 64 yards receiving (32.0 per game) on seven catches, while also piling up 21.0 rush yards per game.

Brad Clark's leads his squad with 116 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 15 targets).

Ezra Widelock has compiled five receptions for 41 yards, an average of 20.5 yards per game.

