Oddsmakers give the Troy Trojans (1-1) the edge when they host the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy is favored by 3 points. The over/under is 46.5 for the outing.

With 36 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS, Troy has had to rely on their 65th-ranked offense (30.5 points per contest) to keep them competitive. From an offensive angle, James Madison is generating 415.5 total yards per contest (58th-ranked). It ranks 41st in the FBS defensively (301.5 total yards given up per game).

Troy vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Troy vs James Madison Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -3 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Week 3 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Kimani Vidal rushed for 1,137 yards (81.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Gunnar Watson passed for 2,813 yards (200.9 per game), completing 61.5% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, DK Billingsley scored eight touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 670 yards (47.9 per game).

Rajae' Johnson-Sanders had 36 catches for 713 yards (50.9 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In 14 games last year, Carlton Martial recorded 0.5 sacks to go with one TFL, 104 tackles, and one interception.

T.J. Jackson had 48 tackles, nine TFL, and eight sacks.

Craig Slocum delivered one TFL, 79 tackles, and one interception in 14 games played a season ago.

Richard Jibunor amassed 37 tackles, five TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception over 14 games played in 2022.

