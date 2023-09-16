Sun Belt action features the Troy Trojans (1-1) squaring off against the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. James Madison matchup in this article.

Troy vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Troy vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Troy has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

James Madison has not won against the spread this season in two opportunities.

Troy 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +325 Bet $100 to win $325

