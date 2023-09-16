The UAB Blazers (1-1) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The over/under is set at 60.5.

UAB is putting up 35 points per game on offense this year (46th in the FBS), and is surrendering 27.5 points per game (91st) on the defensive side of the ball. Louisiana ranks 51st in the FBS with 34.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 81st with 25.5 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

UAB vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UAB vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UAB -2.5 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -135 +115

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB Stats Leaders

Dewayne McBride rushed for 1,710 yards (131.5 per game) and 19 touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In 13 games, Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 948 yards (72.9 per game) and eight TDs.

Dylan Hopkins threw for 1,920 yards (147.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

In addition, Hopkins rushed for 116 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Trea Shropshire scored six TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 923 yards (71 per game).

In 13 games last year, Noah Wilder delivered 0.5 sacks to go with four TFL and 82 tackles.

Jaylen Key recorded 48 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three interceptions in 13 games.

Tyler Taylor collected 1.5 sacks to go with one TFL, 58 tackles, and one interception in 13 games played a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Grayson Cash contributed 36 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three interceptions through 13 games.

