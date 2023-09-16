The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) will look to upset the UAB Blazers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Blazers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Louisiana matchup.

UAB vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

UAB vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

UAB vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

UAB has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Blazers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Louisiana has not won against the spread this year in two opportunities.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

