The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Offensively, West Virginia ranks 44th in the FBS with 35.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 90th in points allowed (356 points allowed per contest). Pittsburgh ranks 81st in the FBS with 376.5 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 18th-best by surrendering only 248.5 total yards per contest.

We will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

West Virginia Pittsburgh 463.5 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.5 (89th) 356 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.5 (15th) 225 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (75th) 238.5 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.5 (78th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 402 passing yards for West Virginia, completing 57.8% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 104 rushing yards (52 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 31 times for 137 yards (68.5 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Jahiem White has carried the ball 12 times for 110 yards (55 per game) and one touchdown.

Hudson Clement's leads his squad with 177 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five receptions (out of seven targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Devin Carter has caught six passes for 90 yards (45 yards per game) this year.

Kole Taylor has racked up five grabs for 86 yards, an average of 43 yards per game.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has compiled 393 yards on 49.1% passing while recording four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 41 yards with one score.

Daniel Carter has rushed 17 times for 90 yards, with one touchdown.

C'Bo Flemister has run for 65 yards across 15 attempts. He's chipped in with two catches for 35 yards.

Gavin Bartholomew paces his squad with 118 receiving yards on five receptions with one touchdown.

Konata Mumpfield has seven receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 87 yards (43.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Daejon Reynolds has racked up 52 reciving yards (26 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed West Virginia or Pittsburgh gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.