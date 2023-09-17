The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 287 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .503 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .275 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (863 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-best mark in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.

Atlanta's 4.02 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.282).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (14-11 with a 3.42 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton has 24 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In seven of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams

