The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Chiefs play the Jaguars. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Jaguars were leading after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in three games last year.

The Jaguars averaged 3.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

The Chiefs were winning nine times, trailed seven times, and were knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter last season.

Offensively, Kansas City averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter (fifth-ranked) last year. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Jaguars won the second quarter five times, were outscored 11 times, and tied one time.

On offense, the Jaguars averaged 6.8 points in the second quarter (15th-ranked) last year. They gave up 7.9 points on average in the second quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

The Chiefs outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up four times in 17 games last season.

In the second quarter last season, Kansas City put up an average of 9.7 points on offense (third-ranked) and gave up an average of 8.2 points on defense (24th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the third quarter 11 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up three times.

In the third quarter last season, the Jaguars averaged 6.2 points on offense (third-ranked) and surrendered an average of 2.6 points on defense (best in NFL).

Out of 17 games last year, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost four times, and were knotted up five times.

Last season, Kansas City's offense averaged 6.5 points in the third quarter. On defense, it surrendered 3.5 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Jaguars won the fourth quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in that quarter in eight games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Jaguars averaged 5.5 points scored on offense (22nd-ranked) and allowed an average of 6.4 points on defense (20th-ranked).

Last season, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, were outscored in that quarter in 10 games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Kansas City averaged 6.1 points on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it allowed an average of 7.6 points in the fourth quarter.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars were leading after the first half in eight games last season (6-2 in those contests), trailed after the first half in eight games (3-5), and were tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

On offense, the Jaguars averaged 10.5 points in the first half (18th-ranked) last season. They gave up 12.8 points on average in the first half (27th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Chiefs led after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), trailed after the first half in seven games (6-1), and were tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

In the first half last year, Kansas City averaged 15.2 points scored on offense. On defense, the team ceded an average of 11.5 points in the first half.

2nd Half

The Jaguars outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games last season, lost the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

The Jaguars' offense averaged 11.7 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 9.1 points on average in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Chiefs won the second half eight times, were outscored seven times, and tied two times.

Kansas City put up an average of 12.5 points and surrendered an average of 11.1 points on defense in the second half last season.

