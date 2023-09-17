The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) square off at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaguars Insights (2022)

Last year the Jaguars averaged just 2.1 more points per game (23.8) than the Chiefs allowed (21.7).

The Jaguars averaged 29.2 more yards per game (357.4) than the Chiefs gave up per outing (328.2) last season.

Last year Jacksonville piled up 124.5 yards per game on the ground, 17.3 more than Kansas City allowed per outing (107.2).

The Jaguars turned the ball over two more times (22 total) than the Chiefs forced turnovers (20) last season.

Jaguars Home Performance (2022)

The Jaguars scored 22.4 points per game at home (1.4 fewer than overall) last year, and allowed 19.3 at home (1.3 fewer than overall).

The Jaguars accumulated 371.3 yards per game at home (13.9 more than overall) and conceded 334.8 at home (18.5 fewer than overall).

Jacksonville picked up more passing yards at home (248.5 per game) than it did overall (232.9), and conceded fewer at home (204.4 per game) than overall (238.5).

The Jaguars accumulated 122.8 rushing yards per game at home (1.7 fewer than overall), and gave up 130.4 at home (15.6 more than overall).

At home, the Jaguars converted more third downs (46.2%) than they did overall (41.9%). They also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (39%) than overall (43.2%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Indianapolis W 31-21 FOX 9/17/2023 Kansas City - CBS 9/24/2023 Houston - FOX 10/1/2023 Atlanta - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo - NFL Network

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.