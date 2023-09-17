Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs and Jaguars can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|3.5
|51.5
|-185
|+150
Jaguars vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Jaguars played six games last season that went over 51.5 combined points scored.
- Jacksonville had a 44.0-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 7.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Jaguars had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Jaguars were underdogs in 12 games last season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.
- Jacksonville had a record of 3-3 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Chiefs games last season went over this contest's total of 51.5 points eight times.
- Kansas City's matchups last season had an average point total of 49.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the Chiefs were 7-10-0 last season.
- The Chiefs won 86.7% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-2).
- Kansas City had a 13-1 record last year (winning 92.9% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Chiefs
|29.2
|1
|21.7
|16
|49.7
|8
|Jaguars
|23.8
|10
|20.6
|12
|44.0
|6
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.0
|43.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23.6
|24.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-5
|4-0
|3-5
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.7
|49.2
|50.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|28.8
|29.5
|28.2
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-2
|7-0
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
